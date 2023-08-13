A team from the Medical Research Institute at Kitano Hospital in Japan is responsible for the experiment, which targets people with hypodontia, a rare genetic condition that prevents children’s teeth and adult teeth from growing normally.

According to the magazine “Science Alert”, doctors discovered an antibody that is able to reduce the activity of a gene called “USAG-1”, which is directly related to restricting the growth of teeth again.

The antibody was tested on mice and rodents without causing any side effects, and the scientists’ next step will be to see if the same chemical reactions can be controlled in humans.

“The treatment is effective in mice, and could be a breakthrough in the treatment of dental abnormalities in humans,” the researchers said.

If successful, therapeutic drugs could be available by 2030.

The treatment will initially target young children with underdeveloped teeth, after which the researchers believe it could be used more widely in people with more common dental problems, such as gum disease.

“The idea of ​​new dental implants is every dentist’s dream,” Katsuo Takahashi, head of the Department of Dental Medicine and Oral Surgery at Kitano Hospital, told the Mainichi Shimbun. that”.