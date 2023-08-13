Shot: an explosion occurred on Yesenin Street in Belgorod, a high-rise building was damaged

Residents of Belgorod reported about the explosion that thundered in the city. Writes about it Telegram-Shot channel.

It is specified that the incident occurred on Yesenin Street. As a result of the explosion, the facade of the multi-storey building was damaged, as well as the car.

TelegramThe Mash channel adds that, according to preliminary data, we are talking about an attack by a Ukrainian drone. It is said to have been shot down and no casualties were reported.

Official information about the incident has not yet been commented on.

Earlier it was reported that in the Belgorod district of the Belgorod region, an air defense system (air defense) worked. An aircraft-type drone was shot down near the village of Solomino, said the head of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov.