The Single Competition Judge of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) imposed a penalty match for accumulation of reprimands Rayo Vallecano players in the Copa del Rey Santiago Comesaña and Valentin Martin-Luengoso they will miss the first leg of the semifinals against Betis on the 9th.

After the dispute of the quarterfinals, the Competition Judge also sanctioned a match to the Cádiz player Juan Torres “Cala”who was sent off against Valencia for a double yellow card in the match in which the Andalusians lost 2-1 and were eliminated from the competition.