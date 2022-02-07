Only Hector and Troops ahead of Fede, who has only 42/100 of lead. Marta outside after three doors

Hope Faith, drama Marta. The first round of the female giant at the Games has diametrically opposed faces for the two best blue in the specialty. Federica Brignone is third at 42 cents from Sara Hector, great protagonist of the season and in the lead halfway through the race. Second surprisingly the Austrian Katharina Truppe, who pays 30 cents to the Swede. Further away Tessa Worley, seventh at 1 “37, Michelle Gisin, ninth at 1” 63, and Petra Vlhova, 13th at 1 “78. The Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin was sensationally out, after a few doors. Elena Curtoni, on her Olympic debut and in competition after having been under the regime of “close contact” for having traveled close to a person who then tested positive for Covid, is twenty-fourth at 2 “94. The second heat is scheduled at 2.30 pm, 7.30 am in Italy. See also Rayados seeks to steal a great signing from Cruz Azul

The race – Federica Brignone goes down with bib 3. In the first part of the race she seems cautious, then she realizes that the skis “hold”, lets go of the brakes and makes a second part of the heats of the highest level, despite an error on the long which leads to the final wall. “I took off a weight of pressure. I tried to get into the rhythm in the first four or five doors and then I let loose, I tried to” hook “them all, in training I skied well, I think I have found the key in these strange conditions . I came to give my best, it is an opportunity. Proud to have made it at least for one heat. It is difficult snow, but if you get it in the right place it is easy, you can engage all the corners. Conduction is fundamental in these conditions, and I am among those who lead the most, even if they go further “. See also 8 players that Cruz Azul regrets letting go

Without words – Marta Bassino slips on a “red” after a few doors. Thus she ends the most important competition of her Olympics. She on the track she shows no signs of disappointment or anger, but when she returns to the parterre the emotions come out. She receives hugs, she is consoled, she cries a lot. In front of the microphones she is distraught. “I made two doors, at the third I slipped. I haven’t even left. I’m very sorry, I have to let this moment pass to get back to normal, look forward and start again tomorrow “.

Broken ice – So Elena Curtoni: “I broke the ice, I unloaded a bit of nervousness and adrenaline given my difficult start to the Olympics. Nothing is invented, the competition is high, I struggled all season in this discipline. I focused on doing the right things, with the right timing. It’s not easy to be fast on this snow, but I needed to break the ice. Indications for the super-G? Each race done on this snow allows you to get used to it and feel at ease. It does me good to have opened a gate, the emotion was there, they were my first Games despite being 31 years old ”. See also Osimhen-Petagna conquer Venice, even Napoli at -1 from Inter

February 7, 2022 (change February 7, 2022 | 04:42)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Giant #Brignone #dream #1st #heat #Shiffrin #Bassino