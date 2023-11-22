Argentina visited Brazil at a time of doubts for both teams. The defeat of the albiceleste last Friday against Uruguay had set off alarms in Scaloni’s team, which gave a very poor image. Brazil, for its part, lost against Colombia and the balance of seven points out of fifteen possible was a sample of the moment that the canarinha is going through, with a lack of references such as Neymar or Casemiro and with a coach, Fernando Diniz, in charge on an interim basis. .

But, once again, embarrassment reached South American football. A huge fight broke out in the stands of the Maracaná shortly before the start of the match. Brazilians against Argentines, with the police involved, sometimes acting excessively. The Canarinha players remained motionless on the field, but the Argentines approached the stands, the area where their fans were, to try to calm things down. Some, as a result of impotence, got out of hand. ‘El Dibu Martínez’ tried to get on the stands to hit a police officer who had previously beaten Argentine fans. The tension was maximum and Messi, as captain of the team, ordered his teammates to go to the locker room, outraged at the attitude of the Brazilian police towards their fans. After a few minutes of uncertainty, the situation calmed down in the stands, and the Argentines took the field again.

During the first fifteen minutes it seemed that the fight had not ended, but had continued on the field. Brazilians and Argentines, especially the locals, showed exaggerated toughness. Paul, who was slapped twice and ended up bleeding heavily, was the palpable example. The game calmed down after the twentieth minute, but neither team showed brilliant football. Argentina dominated for several minutes, but with dull possession, unable to overcome the lines of an orderly Brazil. Little by little the five-time champion began to create some danger. First with a header from Marquinhos and then with a shot from Martinelli that Cuti took between the posts. The Brazilians’ football was not brilliant, but their attacking players managed to connect with the ball, something the Argentines were incapable of. Messi and Julián barely touched the ball during the entire first half.

The second half began with a more energetic Brazil, who wanted to completely lock the Argentines in their field. Martinelli had the clearest chance of the game after a great play by his teammate Gabriel Jesús, but the Arsenal winger failed against Draw. However, it was Argentina that took the lead, with a marvelous header from Otamendi. From then on, the albiceleste felt very comfortable. He gave the ball to Brazil and defended with order. Fernando Diniz’s pupils were unable to open cracks in the Argentine block, not even after the changes introduced by their coach. The young pearl Endrick, Joelinton and Douglas Louiz took to the field, but they left no trace. Joelinton fell into de Paul’s trap and struggled after being grabbed. The Argentine faked an impact on the face and Joelinton was sent off. Brazil kept trying, with more heart than head, but could not avoid defeat.

😯 THE ‘DIBU’ MARTÍNEZ JUMPS TO DEFEND THE ARGENTINE FANS. 🇦🇷 During the incidents in the stands, the albiceleste goalkeeper tries to take the baton away from a police officer.pic.twitter.com/4NL6nNdb27 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) November 22, 2023

A defeat that is historic, because for the first time Brazil loses a qualifying match at home. For Argentina, the victory marks its second consecutive victory at Maracaná, another stain on the pride of Brazilians. The five-time champion, who has four games without a win and three consecutive defeats, is experiencing one of the biggest crises in its history. Diniz’s figure seems doomed and he may not lead the team in future matches. The leaders of the Brazilian federation must be careful in choosing his replacement; The task of refloating a sunken Brazil seems capital.

Rains, it pours



The embarrassing image experienced tonight at the Maracaná is reminiscent of what happened just three weeks ago in Brazil, when Fluminense radicals stormed Copacabana beach looking for a fight with Boca Juniors fans. Both were playing in the final of the Libertadores Cup the next day and that weekend was marked by altercations.

But there are also radicals in Argentina. History remains that final between River and Boca that had to be played in Madrid because River’s most radical fans threw pepper spray at their rival’s bus.