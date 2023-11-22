Hamas said it reached “an agreement temporary truce” with Israel for four days mediated by Egypt and Qatar, after the Israeli Government announced that it accepts the pact with the Islamist group in exchange for the release of 50 hostages held captive in Gaza.

As detailed, The agreement implies the temporary cessation of Israeli military actions and the entry of humanitarian aid into Gazamedical supplies and fuel, as well as the release of 150 Palestinian women and children imprisoned in Israel in exchange for the release of 50 women and children who were captured by Gazan militias in the October 7 attack on Israel.

After difficult and complex negotiations for many days, we announce, with the help and success of Almighty God, that we have reached a humanitarian truce agreement

“After difficult and complex negotiations for many days, we announce, with the help and success of Almighty God, that we have reached a humanitarian truce agreement (temporary ceasefire) for a period of four days, with the persistent and appreciated efforts of Qatar and Egypt,” Hamas said in a statement.

As he added, The pact means “a ceasefire on both sidesa cessation of all military activities of the occupation Army (Israel), and a cessation of the movement of its military vehicles entering Gaza.” It will also imply “the access of hundreds of trucks with humanitarian aid, medical relief and fuel to all areas of the Strip” both north and south.

“During the truce period, the occupation undertakes not to attack or make arrests in all areas of the Gaza Strip,” added Hamas, after 47 days of war that have left a serious humanitarian crisis and wreaked devastation in the Palestinian enclave. .

During the break days, Israel must paralyze “air traffic in the south” of Gazaand you will only be able to fly in the north of the Strip for six hours a day, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

In turn, Israel must “guarantee the movement of people along Salahedin Avenue, the main artery that crosses Gaza from north to south, and where evacuations have taken place in recent weeks.

President of Israel supports Government pact for the release of hostages and truce in Gaza

The president of Israel, Isaac Herzog supported the temporary truce agreement with Hamas on November 22 in Gaza for the release of hostages that Netanyahu’s Israeli Government accepted.

The reservations are understandable, painful and difficult, but given the circumstances I support the decision of the Prime Minister and the Government to continue with the agreement to release hostages

“The reservations are understandable, painful and difficult, but given the circumstances I support the decision of the Prime Minister and the Government to continue with the agreement to release hostages,” Herzog said on the social network the first step in returning all the hostages home.

“The State of Israel, the Army and the security forces will continue to act by all means to achieve this objective.along with the restoration of absolute security for the citizens of Israel,” Herzog added.

More than 240 people were kidnapped by Palestinian militias in their October 7 attack on Israel, and some 50 captive Israeli children and women are expected to be freed in this first deal for a temporary truce of four days long.

In exchange for their release, Israel agrees to release some 150 women and minors imprisoned in its prisons, Hamas said today in a statement in which it announced that it accepted the temporary ceasefire pact mediated by Qatar and Egypt. .

