The National Police This morning a man of Spanish nationality was arrested for allegedly murdering his ex-partner. The suspect had a restraining order against them for several weeks, due to gender violence, as ABC has learned.

The event occurred tonight around two in the morning on Santoña Street, 1, in the Usera district. The first information suggests that the victim, a 29-year-old Paraguayan woman, was the one who showed up at the home of her 60-year-old abuser.

Then, an argument began in the house, in which Augusto Marcelino A. stabbed his ex-wife, Diana Marisol Vázquez, to the point of death. He has slit her throat, in addition to stabbing her in the armpit. The Summa-112 paramedics, upon arriving at the apartment, could only certify the death, reports Emergencies 112 Comunidad de Madrid. The Municipal Police has collaborated in the search for the murderer, who had fled, until the National Police agents found him near the crime scene, around 2:30 in the morning. The Homicide Section is in charge of investigating the case.





Just yesterday, in Canillejas, around five in the afternoon, another man with a restraining order showed up at his ex-wife’s house, in San Faustino, 9, to stab her. A neighbor who heard the cries for help and the blows raised the alarm. The Samur found the victim, 56 years old, stabbed to death, with three wounds in the neck, chest and hand; and her current boyfriend, 55, with around ten wounds all over his body, the most serious in the chest, neck and face. The latter’s condition was so serious that he had to be intubated. They are admitted to the Gregorio Marañón and Doce de Octubre hospitals, respectively, with a reserved prognosis.

#man #restraining #order #stabs #expartner #death #Usera