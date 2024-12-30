Like every year, this Wednesday, December 1, 2024, New Year’s Day is celebrated in Spain, a national holiday, so it will not be a working day in all autonomous communities, without exception. In this way, it is normal for shops and large sales outlets to vary their opening and closing strategies, As happens with supermarkets. However, December 31 is a working day, so, with some exceptions, businesses should remain open.

On January 1, many businesses choose to close, especially in small cities where it is more common for all businesses to close on Sundays and holidays, while other stores can remain open, even more so in capital cities or large cities. cities, like Madrid or Barcelona. Thus, it is advisable to check the supermarket hours before going shopping, for example, in Mercadona.

Is Mercadona open on Tuesday, December 31?

Yes, Mercadona will open on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, but with a reduced hours from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.so your employees can enjoy the festivities.

And Wednesday, January 1?

On Wednesday, January 1, 2025, supermarkets will remain closed. It is recommended to plan your purchases in advance and check the specific hours of each store on the official Mercadona website, as they may vary depending on location.

Regarding Mercadona, you should know that the company has a policy of closing all its supermarkets during Sundays and holidaysalthough there may be exceptions.

Anyway, There may be exceptions, so it is recommended to always look at the Mercadona store search engine.where all the detailed schedules appear, as well as openings on holidays.