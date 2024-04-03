“Gisela was not afraid, on the contrary, she was super happy about the people's response, there was trust,” says Raúl González Meza, municipal territorial coordinator of Gisela Gaytán, candidate for Morena for mayor of Celaya, who was shot dead this Monday on his first day of the campaign. Hours after the tragedy and still without progress in the investigations that took the life of the 37-year-old lawyer, his territorial advisor denies that there was any indication of an attack of such magnitude. “He never spoke to me personally about threats,” he recalls to EL PAÍS.

A lawyer, former PRI militant and with a master's degree in Administrative Justice, Gaytán always focused her efforts on politics. She had helped González Meza years ago in a pre-candidacy for the federal deputy for Morena. Although The teacher did not make it to the lists, it allowed them to create a work duo that she tried to replicate on this occasion to run for mayor of Celaya. As a key part of her team, González Meza accompanied the candidate at the beginning of the fateful day, both on the tour to visit vendors at the Morelos Market and at the press conference she gave at the foot of the Bola de Agua, an icon of the city. .

Gisela Gaytán during the tour of the Morelos Market. Antonio Marant (GG Campaign)

At around 2:00 p.m., their paths separated because he had agreed to meet with two local leaders and she had to leave for the community of San Miguel Octopan. González Meza was able to reconstruct the candidate's last moments thanks to her party colleagues. “She was going to see two community leaders and before reaching those houses, about 100 or 150 meters away, she said 'let's walk down this street.' Because there were people and they wanted to greet her. That was the reason she stopped. It was her decision and no one thought what was going to happen. She did it commonly by stopping to greet people and she never thought that anything would happen to her,” she says.

The territorial coordinator remembers that hours before the murder, in the central Hidalgo market, there were about three or four municipal elements monitoring the route. The agents no longer accompanied her to the press conference or to San Miguel Octopan. González Meza assures that neither the candidate nor anyone on her team anticipated an attack of this magnitude. If anything, in the meetings prior to the start of the campaign, there was talk about a minor strategy to avoid a conflict with some opposition supporter. In that case it would be Gaytán's own group of 20 to 30 supporters who would safeguard his integrity.

The coordinator received the fateful news of Amy's death, as he fondly called her, around 6:30 p.m. Incredulous, he repeated over and over again to the voice on the other end of the cell phone if they could call an ambulance. But the response from the other side was accurate: Gaytán died after being shot in the middle of the street, to the horror of everyone. San Miguel Octopan was one of the communities that Gaytán knew the most due to the roots of the ruling party in that community. That was one of the reasons why the candidate chose this place as her starting point.

Forensics work at the site of the murder, in San Miguel Octopan (State of Guanajuato), on Monday night. Juan Moreno (Reuters)

The festive, trusting atmosphere with no security fence with which Gaytán began her electoral campaign is confirmed by the journalists who accompanied the candidate that fateful Monday. “In the market she seemed confident, enthusiastic, kind, warm,” says the local journalist of the media. A.M Jesus Patiño. He was the one who asked the candidate if she had requested security for her campaign. She responded that she had applied through the Morena platform in Guanajuato. Gaytán was waiting for confirmation the same day she died: “Let's see if they have an answer today.”

Gaytán's aspiration was accompanied by an intense presence on social networks. Just 20 minutes before his death, the team had already uploaded photos of the politician chatting with supporters in the market. “She was a strong candidate. The second with the most options in the municipality of Celaya, according to surveys. The one who heads them is the current mayor, now a candidate, Javier Mendoza. She was in second position due to her popularity as a social worker,” says journalist Víctor Gómez. A woman who promoted herself on her candidacy website as “a soccer fan” and “runner from the heart.”

For the Morena team, Gaytán's death has been a blow that they will have to overcome. However, González Meza affirms that they will not throw in the towel. He assures that they will have more effort to protect their projects and their legacy: “Gisela at this moment has already become a martyr, because here it is not so easy for someone to accept a candidacy and she had the courage, she had the strength to say 'I'm going ”.

