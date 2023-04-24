The Civil Guard has arrested the alleged perpetrator of the shots fired from an attic in Las Colinas de Aguadulce after noon, after more than an hour with the cordoned off area. This has been confirmed to IDEAL by the president of the Las Colinas Neighborhood Association, Juan Carlos Oyonarte, who has congratulated the Civil Guard for the operation deployed and the work carried out.

Numerous troops from the Benemérita traveled to this part of the municipality, from where a device was set up with agents equipped to be able to intervene if the negotiations with the neighbor were unsuccessful.

Oyonarte, who has closely followed the event taking into account that the Las Colinas neighborhood is very organized as is known, via social networks, explained that the shots that were heard this morning were confused by many neighbors for firecrackers.

The Civil Guard has not yet officially confirmed the arrest of the alleged perpetrator, nor has 112 confirmed that the mobilization of health services has not been necessary, so the operation has resulted in no injuries.

As this newspaper reported this morning, the neighbor was already involved in an incident yesterday Sunday, when he was throwing bottles at the vehicles, which mobilized members of the Civil Guard who spent more than an hour trying to talk to him.