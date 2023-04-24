With the launch of Honkai: Star Rail almost upon us, Hoyoverse has unveiled the minimum and recommended hardware requirements game definitives on PCs and iOS and Android mobile devices.
This information has been shared in the official FAQ dedicated to the launch of the game, which will take place Wednesday 26 April 2023. In this regard, we remind you that it is now possible to preload on all platforms, with the exception of the PS5 version, which does not yet have a certain release date.
Below are the minimum and recommended requirements of Honkai: Star Rail:
Minimum Requirements (PC)
- Operating system: Windows 7
- Processor: Intel i3
- Video Card: GeForce GTX 650 or higher
- RAM: 6GB
- Storage Space: At least 20GB
Recommended Requirements (PC)
- Operating system: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel i7
- Video Card: GTX 1060 or higher
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage Space: At least 20GB
Minimum Requirements (Android)
- Operating System: Android 8 or higher
- Processor: Snapdragon 835, Dimension 720, Kirin 810 or better
- RAM: 4GB or higher
- Storage Space: At least 8.5GB
Recommended Requirements (Android)
- Operating System: Android 9 or higher
- Processor: Snapdragon 855, Dimension 1000, Kirin 990 or higher
- RAM: 6GB or higher
- Storage Space: At least 8.5GB
Minimum Requirements (iOS)
- Device: iPhone 8 Plus or higher. iPad with A10 processor or better
- System: iOS 10.0 or above
- Storage space: at least 9GB
Recommended Requirements (iOS)
- Device: iPhone XS, iPhone XR, or higher. iPad with Apple A12 processor or higher
- System: iOS 11 or above
- Storage space: at least 9GB
As we can see the requirements are accessible from a large number of mobile devices and tablets. Even the PC ones are not particularly expensive, considering that the GTX 1060 is among the recommended ones, but it is not clear at which resolution and framerate targets it is possible to reach in all cases. It will therefore be necessary to wait for in-depth tests on the final version of the game.
