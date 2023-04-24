With the launch of Honkai: Star Rail almost upon us, Hoyoverse has unveiled the minimum and recommended hardware requirements game definitives on PCs and iOS and Android mobile devices.

This information has been shared in the official FAQ dedicated to the launch of the game, which will take place Wednesday 26 April 2023. In this regard, we remind you that it is now possible to preload on all platforms, with the exception of the PS5 version, which does not yet have a certain release date.

Below are the minimum and recommended requirements of Honkai: Star Rail:

Minimum Requirements (PC)

Operating system: Windows 7

Processor: Intel i3

Video Card: GeForce GTX 650 or higher

RAM: 6GB

Storage Space: At least 20GB

Recommended Requirements (PC)

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel i7

Video Card: GTX 1060 or higher

RAM: 8GB

Storage Space: At least 20GB

Minimum Requirements (Android)

Operating System: Android 8 or higher

Processor: Snapdragon 835, Dimension 720, Kirin 810 or better

RAM: 4GB or higher

Storage Space: At least 8.5GB

Recommended Requirements (Android)

Operating System: Android 9 or higher

Processor: Snapdragon 855, Dimension 1000, Kirin 990 or higher

RAM: 6GB or higher

Storage Space: At least 8.5GB

Minimum Requirements (iOS)

Device: iPhone 8 Plus or higher. iPad with A10 processor or better

System: iOS 10.0 or above

Storage space: at least 9GB

Recommended Requirements (iOS)

Device: iPhone XS, iPhone XR, or higher. iPad with Apple A12 processor or higher

System: iOS 11 or above

Storage space: at least 9GB

As we can see the requirements are accessible from a large number of mobile devices and tablets. Even the PC ones are not particularly expensive, considering that the GTX 1060 is among the recommended ones, but it is not clear at which resolution and framerate targets it is possible to reach in all cases. It will therefore be necessary to wait for in-depth tests on the final version of the game.