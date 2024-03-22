For a few years now, Netflix has established itself as one of the most relevant streaming platforms in the market that is already practically full, and something that has managed to differentiate them from the others is the addition of anime content. Since currently he has been adding both well-known and somewhat more underground works, and as an example we have neither more nor less than One Piecewhich is adding the egghead saga and also episodes with Spanish dubbing.

This rhythm has been greatly appreciated by subscribers to the service, and therefore, the year 2024 was going to continue giving surprises that people will appreciate with all their hearts, since it has been confirmed that more franchises will continue to arrive for their delight, and these They come directly from other places as they could be Crunchyroll either Prime Video. The most notable is Spy X Familywith a first season that will surely serve as a hook for those who have already seen it but also for a totally new audience.

Here is the list left by the page itself:

– My Hero Academia

– ONE PIECE FILM RED

– SPY x FAMILY

– Haikyu!!

– Black Clover

– Jujutsu Kaisen

It is worth mentioning that more seasons of big franchises will also be present, including Dragon Quest: Dai's Adventure and also One Piece, given that the latter is adding episodes with dubbing that Latin fans have been liking. For its part, adding Jujutsu Kaisen It is a well implemented idea, since it could become the new trend that can even defeat one's own. Demon Slayer.

There is still no specific release date for these programs, only that it will be in 2024.

Via: Twitter

Editor's note: It will definitely be time to give My Hero Academia a chance, because years ago I saw the first episode but then I didn't continue with the rest. So with dubbing it's probably worth taking a look at all the seasons.