King Charles III and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, expressed solidarity with the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, who announced this Friday (22 March 2024) her cancer diagnosis.

One statement issued by Buckingham Palace sent to BBC states that the monarch is “very proud of Catherine [Kate] for your courage in speaking out.” and which maintains the “closer contact with your beloved daughter-in-law”. King Charles III was also diagnosed with cancer in February.

The British Prime Minister also praised the princess. He stated on his X profile that Kate has “The love and support from the entire country as you continue your recovery”. He further stated that Middleton demonstrated “tremendous courage” in your ad and that was “subjected to intense scrutiny and treated unfairly by certain parts of the media around the world and on social media” in recent weeks. The statement refers to demonstrations regarding a photo published on social media that Kate admitted to having edited.

PRINCESS REVEALS CANCER

In a video published on the Kensington Palace profile on X (formerly Twitter), the princess stated that the cancer was diagnosed after undergoing abdominal surgery in January. The location of the cancer was not disclosed.

“My medical team recommended that I undergo a course of chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of treatment.”said Middleton.

The wife of Prince William, heir to the throne of the United Kingdom, also thanked the messages of support she has received since her last public appearance, on December 25, 2023. “We hope you understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.”he said.

The princess underwent abdominal surgery in January. According to the official statement, the operation was already planned. The princess left the hospital after two weeks and was expected to resume real commitments on March 31st.

His first public appearance after surgery was on March 10, in a post with her 3 children on X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate British Mother's Day. Middleton was grateful for the support he has received from the public since the operation. However, the publication was accused of manipulation by image agencies, who removed the photo from their websites. The princess then confirmed that he had edited the image and apologized per “confusion”.

