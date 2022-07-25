Here’s what to do if urine has landed on the sofa or seats in your car

Sometimes it happens that our pets run off urine drops when they are at home or when they are perhaps traveling with us in a car. Pet owners often ask a question to run for cover. How to remove the smell of dog and cat pee from fabrics? Here are the tips from the experts to make no mistake.

Photo source from Pixabay

Keeping sofas, pillows, blankets, carpets or even car seats clean is not easy if there are pets in the house. If we often ask ourselves how to remove all the hair that is around, sometimes we may need to remove even some nauseating pee stains.

Adult dogs in particular can leave splashes of urine to mark territory. But sometimes cats do it too, perhaps more out of spite than anything else. However, there is a natural remedy that we can adopt to make all the splendid and fragrant fabrics return, but above all clean after these small accidents.

How to remove the smell of dog and cat pee from fabrics with a totally natural remedy

To be able to clean sofas, armchairs, chair paddings, carpets, cushions, blankets, sheets, but also the seats of the car where we transported Fido or Micio, all you have to do is get the ingredients that are easily available at home.

Take an empty spray container and put one part of distilled water and one part of ammonia inside. First sprinkle the stain with baking soda, let it act for a few minutes and then remove the excess dust.

Now spray the spray on the area to be treated and wipe with a sponge. Repeat this twice and then the third time just use a sponge soaked in water. Dry with a hairdryer or put to dry in the sun and everything will be clean and fragrant as before.

Always carry this remedy with you in the car, because the sooner you remove the stain and the smell of pee, the better.