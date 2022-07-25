This year, cryptocurrencies are facing one of their worst crises. The event, which has been called a crypto winter, also presents opportunities, according to some experts. After all, with assets down, investors can buy them at a good price.

It would therefore be the old maxim of buying low to sell high. In this article, we will introduce the best cryptocurrencies to invest in 2022.

Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest in 2022

Over the last decade, cryptocurrencies have consolidated themselves as one of the main forms of investment. However, there are around 20,000 assets on the market. This, of course, makes the scenario quite hazy for anyone looking to start investing now. Therefore, we have selected the best cryptocurrencies to invest in 2022.

That way, you can choose the one that seems most interesting to you. However, it is always important to keep in mind that any investment carries risks. And the best way to succeed in any industry is to know it well.

Battle Infinity (IBAT)

With the growth of the metaverse, one of the most promising cryptocurrencies of 2022 is IBAT. After all, this is the official currency of the platform Battle Infinity. Its focus is on fantasy battle games and sports integrated with the metaverse.

Thus, users can, for example, create football, basketball or cricket teams and compete against other players. As the games are NFT, it is possible to customize your characters (the athletes) and make trades within the platform.

That is, users can profit by trading their NFTs as they stand out. In addition, as the games are Play-to-Earn (Play to Win), it is also possible to earn IBATs by advancing or winning the disputes.

And the good news is that IBAT is still on pre-sale, at a very affordable price. According to Suresh Joshi, co-founders of the platform, the expectation is that the currency will appreciate up to 100 times. If this is confirmed, it will undoubtedly be a great deal for first-time investors.

And, within the platform, IBAT is used to unlock features and expand the boundaries of games. For all that, this coin is, in fact, one of the most interesting to acquire in 2022.

Know more about the project through telegram or on the official website.

Tamadoge (TAMA)

Tamadoge is a cryptocurrency that, like others in the dog world, is a meme-coin. The project promises the creation of Tamaverso, a universe where users can play games and earn money for it. The concept is not new to cryptocurrency users, being known as play2earn.

Tamadoge is in its pre-sale phase, and has already been conquering incredible brands even before being officially launched on the market. Your telegram group already has 4000 users and fans of doges. The project has already received verification from the Coinsniperand promises to be the biggest coin meme of all time.

The project opened its pre-sale on the 25th, and already in Q4 2022 users will be able to invest in their NFTs. Check out more about the project and join the pre-sale at the link below

Lucky Block (LBLOCK)

THE Lucky Block is an online lottery built on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Using blockchain technology, its goal is to offer more transparency in the segment. Another advantage is that, as it is a digital service, users from anywhere in the world can participate.

The platform uses the Lucky Block (LBLOCK) digital currency in its activities. So, to be able to enjoy its services, it is necessary to acquire it. Furthermore, this cryptocurrency can also be purchased as a form of traditional investment.

This is because it has high volatility – that is, it is possible to profit from the increase in its price. However, any operation of this type involves risks, and it is necessary to know the segment to increase the chances of success.

Another positive point of Lucky Block is that it has been investing in NFTs, a segment with a very promising future. This is another factor that can contribute to the success of the platform and the consequent appreciation of its currency.

Currently, LBLOCK can be purchased for a few cents. Therefore, its price is still quite affordable for investors. And that makes it one of the most interesting options for the second half of the year.

DeFi Coin (DEFC)

The DeFi concept, which stands for decentralized finance, is becoming more and more popular. This is an ecosystem that emerged in 2015 with the aim of decentralizing financial services.

So, the DeFi Coin (DEFC) is the native currency of DEX DeFi Swap, a platform where you can buy and sell tokens, as well as perform yield farming and staking. There is no institution intermediating these negotiations, which are done through smart contracts.

Another advantage of the platform is that its fees are low, which is undoubtedly very inviting. In addition, DeFi Swap rewards users who own their currency. One way is by splitting half of the fee charged for each transaction between DEFC holders.

Thus, the more DEFCs a person has, the greater their return. This, therefore, is a very interesting incentive for acquiring the platform’s digital currency. In addition, the forecast for the coming times is that this cryptocurrency will have a significant appreciation.

While there are never any guarantees about volatility, there are great elements to make DEFC one of the most promising digital currencies of 2022. Hence, this is an important asset for investors to keep an eye on.

Avalanche (AVAX)

AVAX is one of the most appreciated cryptocurrencies in 2021. This is a strong indication that the coin has a very promising future. Last year alone, it registered a growth of 2,787%.

Of course, the crypto winter has also affected AVAX, and its price has seen a significant drop in 2022. In any case, there are many investors who see this as an opportunity. After all, a promising coin can be acquired at a very affordable price.

AVAX is the digital currency used on the Avalanche network. This platform is considered one of Ethereum’s rivals and has its focus on smart contracts, DeFi and decentralized application building. Its scalability is considered high and rates low.

With all these attractions, AVAX’s prospects for the future are interesting, and it stands as one of the most promising cryptocurrencies on the market. Within the Avalanche network, the currency is also used to pay fees and staking.

In addition, it serves as the basic unit among the various subnets created in Avalanche.

Solana (SOL)

Solana is not only one of the most famous cryptocurrencies on the market, but also one of the most promising for the future. Another of Ethereum’s rivals, it became quite popular in 2021, when it started to gain traction.

Over the past year, the coin has enjoyed an incredible appreciation of over 10,000%. Solana’s network is also active in the market for NFTs, smart contracts and DeFi, being considered a cheap alternative to Ethereum.

With a promising ecosystem, the coin is one of the big bets on the market. Despite having also been affected by the crypto winter, Solana has been showing important signs of recovery. Of course, as with any investment, no return is guaranteed, and you need to be on the lookout for all the signs.

Low transaction fees also make Solana’s network one of the most interesting for investors. Therefore, there are many factors that contribute to this digital currency being one of the most promising on the market.

What are the best cryptocurrencies to invest in 2022?

This is the question that many beginning investors – or even some more experienced ones – are asking themselves. Thus, we brought some elements to show readers five options. Battle Infinity (IBAT), Tamadoge (TAMA), Lucky Block (LBLOCK), DeFi Coin (DEFC), Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) are undoubtedly very promising projects.

All these coins have important characteristics that show that they are attentive to the evolution of the segment. Furthermore, they have obtained important recent results or have encouraging prospects for the future.

When it comes to the investment market, however, it is essential to exercise caution before investing your money. In addition to high volatility, there are several elements that can interfere with results. In other words, it is very important to study the segment in order to take safe steps.