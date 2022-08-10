Guatemalan journalist José Rubén Zamora, this Tuesday after his indictment. Esteban Biba (EFE)

The journalist José Rubén Zamora, founder of the newspaper of Guatemala, was charged on Tuesday for the accusation of money laundering that the Prosecutor’s Office has made against him. Detained since July 29, when the authorities ordered his arrest and the search of the newspaper’s offices, Zamora will remain in preventive detention by decision of the criminal judge handling the case. Founder, director and president of the critical newspaper against the government of Alejandro Giammatei, Zamora is accused of money laundering, blackmail and influence peddling. The journalist has affirmed that the entire process is a “setup” ordered by the president, whom he has pointed out in statements to this newspaper of launching a political persecution due to the publications made by his newspaper, which document abuses of power by the president and officials. nearby.

The newspaper the newspaper was born in 1996 under the leadership of Zamora, an engineer by training and 66 years old. In the last decade, the newspaper revealed hundreds of acts of corruption in the governments of Otto Pérez Molina and his vice president, Roxana Baldetti (2012-2015), but also in the administrations of Jimmy Morales (2016-2020) and of the same Giammattei.

