Firaxis Games has released a new one trailer from Marvel’s Midnight Suns to introduce the character of Wolverine. This is a pretty good movie, designed more to show how the super hero in game was reproduced than to explain the gameplay implications.

In fact the video is a montage of particularly spectacular Wolverine animations, without much gameplay being shown. At the same time, however, a guide dedicated to the character on the official site of the gamein which for now we can only read the story:

Logan’s mutant abilities are heightened senses and the incredible healing factor that allows him to quickly heal from devastating wounds. Kidnapped by scientists from a secret organization called Weapon X, Logan was subjected to terrible experiments in an attempt to create the perfect soldier. His mutant healing ability allowed his captors to reinforce his entire skeleton with adamantium, an indestructible metal, and turn it into an almost unstoppable weapon.



This torturous process was just one of the many tragedies that plagued Wolverine’s psyche. As much as he is now a superhero, the damage he has suffered and inflicted on others does not heal as easily as his mutant flesh. By fighting for redemption and justice, Logan wants to prove that he is not an animal, but a gentleman.

In short, despite being recently postponed, Marvel’s Midnight Suns will not disappear from our screens, waiting to be able to play on PC, Xbox Series X and S, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.