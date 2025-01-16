A judge charges Joan Laporta with fraud in an investment of a family that won the Primitiva

A judge has summoned the president of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, to testify as a defendant, after being denounced by a family who accuses him of swindling 4.7 million euros that they had won in a Primitiva. The alleged deception would have occurred through a company based in Hong Kong, CSSB, which a few years ago was the majority shareholder of Reus Deportiu, a management that ended with the team’s bankruptcy. The complainants point out that Laporta was a partner in this company, a point that the culé president has always denied.

As anticipated The Catalan Newspaper and elDiario.es has confirmed, the president of FC Barcelona will declare as investigated next Monday in a case that the head of the investigating court 6 had filed a few months ago, but the Barcelona Court ordered reopening. On Monday, two other people who would have acted as intermediaries, as well as representatives of two companies, were also named as being investigated.

The complainants won a total of 34 million euros in the Primitiva lottery. According to their story, after purchasing a luxury car, Lamborghini, the dealership’s salesperson put them in contact with his partner, then a Bankinter advisor, to invest part of the money obtained in the lottery.

It was then when, always according to the complainants, Laporta’s name appeared. The advisor first offered them to put about 2.4 million in the CSSB company for a period of 3 years at 6% annual interest. According to the complaint, the contract was written in English instead of Catalan or Spanish, without a legible signature, and had clauses that were harmful to the family.

In total, the family’s complaint exposes a total of five loan contracts that were recommended by the same Bankinter advisor to the family between August 2016 and August 2018, with an annual interest of between 6% and 7%. . Altogether, the family expected to collect 792,000 euros in interest, but they only claim to have received 84,000. The complainants also maintain that none of the 4.7 million total capital invested has been returned to them.