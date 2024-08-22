What You Don’t See: Plot, Cast and Streaming of the Film
Tonight, Thursday 22 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 2, Quello che tu non vede will be broadcast, a 2020 film directed by Thor Freudenthal and based on the novel of the same name by Julia Walton. The film stars Charlie Plummer, Andy García, Taylor Russell, AnnaSophia Robb, Beth Grant, Molly Parker and Walton Goggins. But let’s see all the information in detail together.
Plot
Adam, an ordinary teenager, is diagnosed with a mental illness while in his senior year of high school. He decides to keep his illness a secret while in the meantime he falls in love with a classmate who will not make him feel different from the others.
What you don’t see: the cast
We have seen the plot of Quello che tu non vede, but what is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Charlie Plummer:Adam
- Andy Garcia: Father Patrick
- Taylor Russell:Maya
- AnnaSophia Robb: Rebecca
- Beth Grant: Sister Catherine
- Devon BostickJoaquin
- Lobo Sebastian: Bodyguard
- Molly Parker:Beth
- Walton GogginsPaul
- Aaron DominguezTodd
- Reinaldo Faberlle: Manuel
- Jeris Donovan: Woman
- Iain Tucker: Ahole Teenager
- Sean Michael Weber: Paramedic
- Drew Scheid:Ted
- Anthony J. Police: Security Guard
- Ellie Dusek: Saccharine Girl
- Blaque Fowler: Homeless
- Abelita Cross: Danny
- Evan WhittenRicky
- Shea Brianne Wixson: Introverted Girl
- Pam Smith: Nurse
- Justin M. Smith: Homeless 2
Streaming and TV
Where to watch Quello che tu non vede on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Thursday 22 August 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.
