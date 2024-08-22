What You Don’t See: Plot, Cast and Streaming of the Film

Tonight, Thursday 22 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 2, Quello che tu non vede will be broadcast, a 2020 film directed by Thor Freudenthal and based on the novel of the same name by Julia Walton. The film stars Charlie Plummer, Andy García, Taylor Russell, AnnaSophia Robb, Beth Grant, Molly Parker and Walton Goggins. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

Adam, an ordinary teenager, is diagnosed with a mental illness while in his senior year of high school. He decides to keep his illness a secret while in the meantime he falls in love with a classmate who will not make him feel different from the others.

What you don’t see: the cast

We have seen the plot of Quello che tu non vede, but what is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Charlie Plummer:Adam

Andy Garcia: Father Patrick

Taylor Russell:Maya

AnnaSophia Robb: Rebecca

Beth Grant: Sister Catherine

Devon BostickJoaquin

Lobo Sebastian: Bodyguard

Molly Parker:Beth

Walton GogginsPaul

Aaron DominguezTodd

Reinaldo Faberlle: Manuel

Jeris Donovan: Woman

Iain Tucker: Ahole Teenager

Sean Michael Weber: Paramedic

Drew Scheid:Ted

Anthony J. Police: Security Guard

Ellie Dusek: Saccharine Girl

Blaque Fowler: Homeless

Abelita Cross: Danny

Evan WhittenRicky

Shea Brianne Wixson: Introverted Girl

Pam Smith: Nurse

Justin M. Smith: Homeless 2

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Quello che tu non vede on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Thursday 22 August 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.