On Thursday night, Pablo Motos presented his guests from the week of January 20 to 24. Among them is the name of one of the favorites who has visited the Antena 3 program the most times: Miguel Ángel Revilla.

The visit of the former president of Cantabria will be the third of the week, on Wednesday, January 22, just one day before his 82nd birthday. The former politician goes to The Anthill to present his latest book, Why happens what happenswhich is now in its fourth edition.

But before Revilla they will stop by the set of Pablo Motos: the director and presenter of Gamers in La Sexta and The Chiringuito of Jugones in MEGA, Josep Pedreroland one of the most iconic singing duos on the Spanish national scene, The Pecos.

On Monday, January 20, it will be Pedrerol’s turn. The communicator will put on the table the most current topics in the world of sports and will speak with Motos about the push of their programs on social networks.

For its part, on Tuesday, January 21, Requena will receive Los Pecos, who come to The Anthill for present your new tour, Two Voiceswith which they celebrate their 45 years in music.

The last guest of the week will be Alejandro Sanz. The singer will be in the Antena 3 space on Thursday, January 23 and will present his new projects, which include his album for this 2025.