His name was Antonio D'Acci, he was a train engineer who was almost retired

Antonio D'Acci is the name of the hero man who has moved the hearts of Italians in the last few hours. The driver of the train on the regional line 4193 Pescara-Sulmona was struck by a sudden illness that left him with no escape. The rescue was of no use, he was 61 years old.

He realized that something was wrong, Antonio D'Acci understood that something bad was happening to him. So, he found the onelast bit of strength to brake e save the 87 passengers on board the train. He stopped in the middle of the countryside, at Alanno's height, then let himself go. A heartbreaking story that happened yesterday afternoon.

The conductor immediately came to his aid, as did the rest of the train staff. They raised the alarm to the rescuers, but when they arrived there was nothing left that could be done. Paramedics were forced to declare the death of the train driver.

Trenitalia immediately organized buses, the passengers helped by the fire brigade were accompanied on replacement vehicles and then to their destinations.

Who was Antonio D'Acci, the hero train driver

Friends called him Tony, Antonio D'Acci was a train engineer, originally from Foggia and resident in the province of Campobasso. Everyone knew and respected him, he was always a cheerful and smiling person. Numerous farewell messages have already appeared on social media, published by colleagues from the State Railways.

Yesterday afternoon, the 61-year-old was on the train on the Pescara – Rome line. It was his last period of work, because Antonio was arrived at retirement. He became aware of the illness and managed to save his passengers before losing his life. The story could have ended in an even more devastating way. Everyone in these hours is hailing him as a hero. This is the memory that will forever remain in the hearts of Italians.

There Filt CGIL Nationalthe transport union, published a moving message:

With deep condolences we learned of the passing of Antonio D'Acci, an esteemed train driver. In this moment of mourning and pain we join in the suffering of the family to whom we express our deepest condolences on behalf of all the railway workers.

