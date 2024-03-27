Abu Dhabi Police participated in the Ramadan activities in Khalifa Square in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Municipal Presence Center – Khalifa City, and the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate enhanced families’ awareness of traffic safety amid interest in its activities from community members.

Brigadier Mahmoud Yousef Al Balushi, Director of the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate, explained that the participation comes within the framework of strengthening cooperation between the Abu Dhabi Police General Command and various government institutions and agencies to activate the role of community activities and events for the community, stressing the Directorate’s keenness and interest in raising the level of awareness among the public from various segments of society about traffic laws and regulations. Consolidating the importance of safe driving and reducing the occurrence of traffic accidents.

The Traffic Education and Awareness Department provided an explanation to families and children about the objectives of the Child Patrol in traffic education up close, learning about its components and techniques, in addition to raising awareness about compliance with traffic regulations and laws to preserve their safety, and distributing gifts to the public and competition winners.

The activities of “Khalifa Square” in Khalifa City include various activities that express the spirit of Ramadan, and host different communities of entrepreneurs and productive families, and a restaurant corner and educational workshops within its vast green spaces, while visitors enjoy Arabic sessions specially designed to suit the atmosphere of Ramadan, in addition to organizing activities. Recreational and cultural, and hosting a nursery that provides various seedlings, flowers and plants based on the desires of visitors.