The drugs are hidden before being distributed in discreet places. It is not just industrial warehouses that house the caches, not warehouses, nor hidden places. The last hashish ‘daycare’ intercepted in Mijas was in a discreet chalet, which was also used as a meeting point. The investigation has been carried out by agents assigned to the Udyco Organized Crime Group I from the Provincial Police Station of Malaga, with the collaboration of their counterparts in the Provincial Judicial Police Brigade in Castellón, and the French Anti-Narcotics Office.

The investigations were initiated by information that indicated how a plot of citizens frenchsettled on the Costa del Sol, would be dedicated to transporting hashish of Moroccan origin destined for French territory.

As a result of the investigations, the agents detected movements of this criminal network in Andalusia, which had established its operations center in a chalet in the Malaga town of Mijasused as a drug “daycare” and meeting place.

Within the framework of the investigation proceedings, it was detected how one of the main people investigated traveled to the town of Lucena (Córdoba) and contacted the driver of the a trailer that had French license platessetting off towards the Levante area to make an extended stop in the industrial estate of the Valencian town of Alberique.









After resuming the march, the National Police intercepted this transport in a service area in the province of Castellón, inspecting its interior, which housed 42 bales with 1500 kilos of hashish and another 42 of marijuana. The driver of the trailer was arrested.

In a subsequent action on the same network, a security device was established control on the A-4 highwayin Córdoba, on another trailer that was subject to inspection, locating another 15 burlap bales, containing a total of 600 kilograms of hashish, and also arresting the driver.

At this stage of the investigation, the competent judicial authority was requested to issue the corresponding entry order and search of the home in Mijas, which was used as a “daycare center.” Those in charge of entering were the GOES troops of the Provincial Police Station of Malaga, together with the investigators.

In this search, among other things, an SUV stolen in France was located, for which they had already had new license plates that were also falsified. Likewise, 32 kilograms of hashish were seized and others were arrested. three members of the organization.

For their part, the French authorities, in an action in the neighboring country, proceeded to intercept another large truck carrying 560 kilograms of hashish and detained the rest of the members of the criminal group. Operation ‘Trébol’ resulted in a total of 11 arrested between Spain and France.