After the divorce practically announced by all parties in recent days, the Betis and Pablo García They are about to reach an understanding and the footballer is no longer apart from the discipline of Betis Deportivo, beyond the fact that his renewal is about to be unlocked when the young man already seemed more outside than inside Heliópolis. Both parties have contributed to this, and through constant dialogue they have been able to get the renewal of the Sevillian winger who acts as a striker in the Verdiblanco reserve team back on track.

The last few hours have been key for the negotiations to get on track after the talks were at a standstill and the footballer He even became separated from the dynamics of the subsidiary and the youth teambut everything has changed in the last few hours and Pablo García once again counts for the Verdiblanco reserve team when he is called up for the match against Marbella that will be played at 3:30 p.m. in Malaga. The news has been advanced by journalist Pepe Elías and therefore confirms that as soon as the last contractual details are resolved, Pablo García will sign his new contract as a green and white player when his own expires in June 2025.

The idea is that the footballer continues to make strides at Betis Deportivo this season, while still being young, and little by little he consolidates himself in a very competitive category such as the First Federation, contributing with work and goals to the group led by Arzu, whose ceiling remains to be seen after a sensational first half by the Beticos. The youth player’s situation had been arousing interest on social networks and the rope had been tightening greatly until the two parties have collaborated so that the negotiations can be resumed and now they are closer than ever to reaching a successful conclusion.

The footballer’s attitude has also been key in this sense, since despite not being called up for the last Division of Honor match in Sassuolo, Pablo García encouraged his team and celebrated the triumph of the youth team led by Dani Fragoso as one. «We are in the sixteenths. Proud of everyone”the youth squad player wrote on his social networks at the time. To which he was quickly responded by a good part of the green and white fans to finish renewing with Betis.