In the Ciudad Real town of El Robledo there is a farm with natural meadows, meadows planted with forage, areas of scrubland and lush forests irrigated by the waters of the Bullaque River, which runs through ‘El Campillo’. In its heart stands the first Spanish cheese factory to obtain the Animal Welfare certification: Adiano, which in old Spanish means excellent, combines tradition and sustainability, betting on comprehensive control of each stage of the production process. His sheep, of pure La Mancha breed, graze freely in the fields of his farm, where the cereals and forage that make up their diet are also grown. This commitment to animal welfare was recognized in 2021, by achieving – the result of 15 years of research and the work of more than 400 scientists – a certification that is based, in a pioneering way, on the protocols of the European Welfare Quality and AWIN projects. that involve a rigorous audit ç through direct observation of the animals, their evolution, behavior and condition, as well as their environment, and verification of compliance with the legislation. «This real well-being of our sheep, free of stress, healthy and happy, is what leads them, together with food, to produce milk with unique organoleptic qualities. Every part of the production of our cheeses is carried out with the conviction that preserving and caring for the environment, nature and animals is essential to guarantee a sustainable future. It is as important to offer a product of extraordinary quality as it is to carefully treat the animals and the natural environment in which we work,” they point out from this cheese factory, whose soul embodies Ricardo García who, after years dedicated to high-end hospitality businesses, decided to return to the origins that his parents, grandparents and great-grandparents had taught him.

For five years he selected the best genetics of La Mancha sheep until he had a small pure farm that he cared for and pampered every day. Tradition that combines with sustainability, since the production of cheese (which preserves natural ferments) and its curing cellars are powered by renewable energy from solar panels, it has a water recycling bioplant that is used to clean the factory. In addition, the surplus whey is used to accelerate the fermentation process of their sheep’s manure, which is used to fertilize the fields where they grow cereals.

In its short career – which began in 2021 – it has been recognized year after year at the prestigious World Cheese Awards. This year it has been the most awarded Spanish cheese with three Super Gold medals with its Curado, Reserva and Afinado varieties. Artisan and unique pieces in whose flavor tradition and memory survive.

