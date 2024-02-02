A Gulf man responded to the temptation of a drug dealer outside the country and transferred a sum of money to his account, but the General Department of Narcotics Control in Dubai reached out to him and seized a quantity of the drug in his possession.

After examining him, it was proven that he was under the influence of abuse, so the Public Prosecution charged him with possession of a narcotic substance, abuse, and depositing money in a bank account with the intention of abuse.

The court of first instance ruled to fine the accused 50,000 dirhams and confiscate the seized items, and the Court of Appeal upheld the ruling.

[email protected]