The Family Forum Center in the Department of Social Services in Sharjah has succeeded in concluding 50 reconciliation agreements between quarreling husbands and wives since last April, ending the causes of divorce between them, and withdrawing the lawsuits filed in the Family Court by each of them against the other.

The forum was given the tasks of family guidance and reconciliation, under the supervision of the Family Court in Sharjah, to work on holding and implementing family guidance and reconciliation sessions.

The director of the forum's administration, Fayza Khabbab, confirmed that the files filed in court would be transferred to the administration's representatives, including family mentors, to address the reasons that led to resorting to the option of divorce between spouses.

She explained that the causes of conflict include exposure to violence in its various forms, psychological, physical, and verbal, lack of spending on the home and family, continuous absence from home for long periods, or the husband’s abandonment of family caregiving roles, and the absence or weakness of religious motivation, especially on the part of the husband.

She said that the family is going through social changes that deserve to be considered and studied, in order to restore many of the roles that are about to be lost. “After having played a major role in restoring cohesion and reconciliation between spouses in the event of a dispute between them, we see families encouraging their sons or daughters to divorce, which is Something that had not happened before.”

Khabbab also notes the many cases of divorce in marriages that have been married for no more than a few years, due to ignorance of the nature of marriage and the lack of assistance from experienced and experienced social consultants.

She stressed that “some of them are still reserved, ashamed, or do not accept resorting to specialists for advice, while many problems, especially family ones, can be solved through reform, guidance and consultation.”

She continued that there are unacceptable behaviors that accompany the decision to resort to divorce, which make the path to reconciliation long and complicated, sometimes. Among them is that some husbands take advantage of the presence of children, and teach them how to make up stories or allegations that may sometimes amount to accusing the other side of matters that affect his dignity or his being, in order to gain custody, or to deprive him of seeing the children.

She said: “We have also come across cases in which the husband is the one urging his wife to divorce him, in order to get rid of the financial burdens that result from divorce, considering that divorce is more economical for him.”

She added that explaining the consequences of khula to wives who had no idea about it, and making them aware of the loss of financial rights in the event of khula, often led to them retracting it and staying with the husband.