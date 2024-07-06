The autopsy on Manuela Petrangeli’s body confirmed the murder with two shots from a sawn-off shotgun by her ex Gianluca Molinaro: the family’s grief

A devastating picture emerged from the autopsy conducted at the Institute of Legal Medicine of Tor Vergata on the body of Manuela Petrangelithe 51-year-old physiotherapist killed by gunshots from her ex-partner Gianluca Molinaro. The autopsy revealed that the woman died following two bullets fired at close range: the first hit her arm, while the second, lethal, hit her heart. Both shots detonated from a distance of about a meter, confirming the horror and the willfulness of the crime that took place in via degli Orseoli.

The tragic event has shocked Manuela’s family, who are experiencing the pain with dignity and full trust in the work of the investigators. Lawyer Carlo Testa Piccolomini has underlined how the investigations will have to reconstruct a story with worrying precedents. The lawyer, who together with his colleague Mascia Cerino, is assisting the victim’s family, has released some statements to Adnkronos:

“The family is devastated by the pain, a pain that they live with dignity, and they have full confidence in the work of the investigators who are carrying out the investigations.”

Gianluca Molinaro, the perpetrator of the crime, avails himself of the right to remain silent during the hearing to validate his arrest this morning in Regina Coeli prison. Molinaro, with a criminal record and defended by the lawyer Eleonora Nicla Moiraghi, had turned himself in at a Carabinieri station immediately after the murder. He had handed over the sawn-off shotgun used in the terrible act.

Lawyer Moiraghi to Nova Agency he has declared:

“At the end of the hearing, the investigating judge reserved his decision, so we are waiting for the filing of the provision with which he decides on the validation of the arrest and at the same time on the application of the precautionary measure formulated by the Prosecutor’s Office”

From this moment the investigating judge can lift the reserve within 48 hours. The charges contested to Molinaro by the PMs of the anti-violence pool, coordinated by the additional prosecutor Giuseppe Cascini, are of aggravated murder And illegal possession of weapons. The community awaits the evolution of the investigations and the decision of the investigating judge, in the hope that justice will be done for the femicide of Manuela Petrangeli.

