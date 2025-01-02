Michelangelo Ortiz Arias, from the Madrid Committeehas been appointed by the Technical Committee of Referees of the Royal Spanish Football Federation as the referee who will direct the Huesca – Betis in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey next Thursday the 4th starting at 3:30 p.m.

The last match that Ortiz Arias directed against the Verdiblancos was the Betis – Celta of the 13th day of this league, ended with 2-2 draw at the Benito Villamarín. This campaign also whistled the league debut of Pellegrini’s team against the Girona (1-1) in Heliopolis on day 1.

He balance with the Madrid referee for the Beticos is six wins, two losses and four draws. Last season he was already in charge of refereeing the Celta – Betis of the league in Balaídos, which ended 2-1 for the locals with Williot Swedberg’s goal in the 96th minute despite the fact that Celta was one less due to the expulsion of his goalkeeper. In 2023-24, Ortiz Arias also led Betis -Mallorca (2-0), Betis – Cádiz (1-1) and Villarreal – Betis (1-2).

On Thursday, Betis will whistle for the thirteenth time in their cup duel against Antonio Hidalgo’s Huesca, still without VAR, which will not come into action in the Cup until the round of 16, a decision that the RFEF justifies due to the technical and economic limitations of the teams. preliminary rounds of the tournament.