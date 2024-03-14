The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court ruled to reject a lawsuit filed by a girl against her boyfriend, in which she demanded that he be obliged to pay traffic violations in the amount of 12,700 dirhams, in addition to 104 black points. The court indicated that the papers did not contain anything indicating that the defendant was the one who committed the violations.

In detail, a girl filed a lawsuit against her boyfriend, demanding that he be obliged to pay 12,700 dirhams in traffic violations, transfer the 104 black points to his traffic code, and also oblige him to pay 20,000 dirhams in compensation with interest at 5%, and compel him With fees and expenses and in exchange for attorney’s fees, indicating that he was the one who committed the violations on the car rented in her name, while the defendant presented

A copy of a document and a response memorandum reviewed by the court, in which the case was requested to be dismissed.

For its part, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that, in accordance with the provisions of the Traffic Law, the licensing authority must be notified of every ownership transfer transaction involving a motor vehicle within 14 days by both parties to the transaction, and the holder of the first license remains responsible for the obligations arising from the use of the vehicle until The license is transferred to the other party, while the rules and procedures of traffic control stipulate that the concerned authority must notify the vehicle owner of the details of the violations recorded on the vehicle. If it becomes clear to him that there is a violation that he did not commit, he must alert the driver who committed the violation of the necessity of reviewing the concerned authority within a month of Date of notification, to pay the fine and load it with traffic points.

The court stated that the lawsuit papers were devoid of anything indicating that the plaintiff had informed the competent authorities to conduct an investigation to identify the person who committed the violations and the black points required to be transferred to the defendant’s traffic code. The papers were also devoid of anything indicating that the plaintiff had paid the value of those violations, while the defendant denied what the plaintiff decided. The papers were also devoid of anything indicating that he was the one who committed the violations in question, and the court can only decide to reject it, and the plaintiff has the right to resort to the traffic prosecution in accordance with the established procedures, file a criminal report against the defendant, and request the transfer of the violations and black points on his traffic code. Then submit a request for compensation if necessary. The court ruled to dismiss the case as it stands, and obligated the plaintiff to pay fees and expenses.

• The court indicated that the papers contained nothing indicating that the defendant was the one who committed the violations.