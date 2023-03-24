FSB officers detained two high-ranking customs officers on suspicion of bribery. According to Izvestia, we are talking about the deputy head of the Central Customs Administration, General Alexander Beglov, and the head of the electronic declaration center of the Central Excise Customs, Colonel Alexander Aleyev.

A bribe in the amount of $50,000 (about 3.8 million rubles) was intended to be given by two entrepreneurs, one of them, presumably, is a former employee of the customs anti-corruption unit. At the time of the “deal” all four were detained. What this amount was intended for remains to be seen. A criminal case was initiated on taking a bribe (Article 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation), searches were carried out, and about 40 million rubles were seized.

It is known about Beglov that he has been working in the structure of the customs authorities since 2001, during which time he has held various positions. He received the post of deputy head of the Central Customs Administration in 2015.

The court session on choosing a measure of restraint is scheduled for March 24.

On the same day in St. Petersburg, the head of the Customs Clearance and Customs Control Department of the Electronic Declaration Center was caught red-handed for a bribe in the amount of 300 thousand rubles, a criminal case was initiated under Art. 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, a customs officer in the Volga region, who had been in office for only three days, was detained.

This is not the first corruption scandal in the FCS system. So, on March 1, the court sentenced the former head of the inquiry, Alexander Kizlyk, to serve 10 years in prison in the case of abuse of power. At the same time, Kizlyk was deprived of the rank of Lieutenant General of the Customs Service, the class rank of State Counselor of Justice of the second class and state awards. Abuses on his part caused state damage in the amount of 25 million rubles.

On February 8, the court extended the detention until May 8 of the head of the anti-corruption department of the Federal Customs Service of Russia, General Dmitry Muryshov, accused of bribery. The court also extended the arrest until the same date for two other defendants in the case. They are accused under the article on mediation in bribery committed on an especially large scale.

On January 27, the court arrested the head of the information and technical customs department of the Federal Customs Service, Dmitry Vasiliev. On the same day, investigators, with the support of FSB operatives, conducted a large-scale search in the FCS building.