A Frecciarossa for Corradi, Rossi and journalists: Salvini's anger

A high-speed convoy like the Frecciarossa left Naples on Sunday 4 February, at 9.20 am. On board there are managers, officials and employees of the Rai television network, well-known radio faces, as well as 60 journalists from various newspapers accredited to the Festival, including a collaborator of this newspaper. The following Sunday, February 11, the service will be repeated to bring everyone home. Present on the convoy for the grand opening were the general director of Rai Giampaolo Rossi and the CEO of Trenitalia Luigi Corradi. The latter prove extremely interested in the government appointments that will be decided in the coming months.

Rossi aspires to become, as he had been guaranteed, the CEO of Rai in place of Roberto Sergio. Meanwhile, Corradi is working to advance within the company and obtain the position of head of the Ferrovie dello Stato holding in place of Luigi Ferraris, whose mandate is about to expire. Behind them move the political directors who hold the power to appoint managers, involved in the struggle for control of the two main management companies. There is great indignation at the Ministry of Transport. Most of the staff were informed at the last moment, including the minister, deputy prime minister and League leader Matteo Salvini. Not even his deputy, the very loyal Edoardo Rixi, was aware of the situation, which is particularly serious considering that Rixi is also Ligurian. Furthermore, they didn't like the fact that Corradi was immortalized on board next to Rossi. The Northern League suspects that a personal fight is being waged, seeking an alliance with Fratelli d'Italia and putting National Trains at the service of the magic circle in Meloni (which includes the director general Rossi, but also the minister-in-law of the prime minister Francesco Lollobrigida, responsible for the appointments).

It's a story that seems already known. Other trains, other special stops for the government. Like the one customized for Lollobrigida near Ciampino. Or that of Pompeii: the convoy was inaugurated by Giorgia Meloni, on a hot summer Sunday with journalists trapped on board awaiting the arrival of the prime minister. To avoid accusations of propaganda in favor of the right in search of tourist-cultural showcases, the company decided to increase the trips, going from one per month to one per week. Corradi was reproached by part of the majority for favoring Meloni's men. This is the more political side of the issue, which heralds fierce battles and low blows. Then there is another controversy that arose regarding the company's choice and costs. Raffaella Paita, national coordinator of Italia Viva, told La Stampa that she will present a parliamentary question “to obtain details on the marketing and sponsorship initiatives of Treni Nazionali”.

The senator from Matteo Renzi's party – also from Liguria – was very critical: “In Liguria we travel on one track. Yet, the CEO of Trenitalia Corrado managed to do the impossible: a Frecciarossa between Naples and Genoa. If he likes karaoke a lot, buy a karaoke machine and have fun at his house, but don't make fun of commuters and those who are forced to spend between 7 and 8 hours to go from Naples to Genoa. I hope that Corradi, while singing “Vado al massimo” on the train to Genoa and justifying Minister Lollobrigida's train interruptions, is sent straight home”. But the criticism does not only come from the opposition. Even the leader of Forza Italia in the Senate Maurizio Gasparri spoke of “transhumance at the taxpayer's expense”. Clarity is required on this point. La Stampa tried to obtain details on the costs and the agreement between Rai and Trenitalia.

An official response arrived from the company controlled by Ferrovie: “This is a chartered train, a service regularly offered by Trenitalia”. In the past, this service was also provided for Inter and other private individuals. However, in this case, Corrado was on board. “The Sanremo Festival is the most followed event of all and the dedicated train continues to travel in Italy, leading to a positive return on image”. The writing Sanremo 2023 appears on the convoy, followed by: “Together for sustainability”. “This is an agreement co-marketing aimed at the promotion and visibility of the respective brands”, explain Rai. The choice of the train is motivated – by both companies – by the reduction of CO2 emissions. The cost? “Ask the National Network”, they reply from Trenitalia. It is Viale Mazzini that has borne the rent costs. However, even though it is an agreement between two public companies, they refuse to provide details. “This is sensitive industrial information. We will make it available when the Festival's balance sheet is closed.”