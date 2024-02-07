Ex-Ilva, no to negotiated settlement. Morselli to the workers: “We are united”

The conflict between the government and Acciaierie d'Italia, formerly Ilva, is worsening while the related industries risk suffering the consequences. According to reports, the company led by CEO Lucia Morselli did not respond to Invitalia's requests regarding its financial situation and the requirements for extraordinary administration. Furthermore, it refused to provide Sace with the information necessary for the rescue of related companies, as established by the recent ministerial decree. Sources close to the Ministry of Business report a “strong disappointment” on the part of minister Adolfo Urso for the hostility of the private partner.



The deadline for responding to Invitalia's requests regarding extraordinary administration expired yesterday, and there is speculation that Invitalia may start the procedure shortly. Carlo Bonomi, president of Confindustria, underlined the importance of integrating the problem of related industries into a broader vision of industrial policy and national competitiveness. The president of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti, also reiterated the need to consider investments in the industrial areas in the former Ilva in order to guarantee both the production of quality steel and additional employment opportunities.

In the meantime, we can see a difficult situation for Acciaierie d'Italia also in relation to the negotiated settlement of the crisis. The company appears to be reluctant to cooperate with Sace and Mediocredito Centrale for the rescue of related companies, and the independent consultant, Cesare Giuseppe Meroni, highlighted the difficulties in obtaining an agreement between the parties involved in the restructuring. Acciaierie d'Italia's refusal to accept Invitalia's requests for extraordinary administration was rejected by the Milan court, and Meroni indicated that an agreement between Invitalia and ArcelorMittal currently seems unlikely.

In the meantime, the employees, worried about the situation, turned to CEO Morselli, who tried to reassure them by assuring them that the company does not want to close the related industries and that it is necessary to find a common solution. Morselli reiterated the importance of working together to overcome the current difficulties.