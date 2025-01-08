Warns that the breakdown of state-level units and centralized data exploitation would make it “impossible” to detect some irregularities
It predicts management problems such as the delay in the returns of the Income Tax campaign and the difficulty in sending the draft declarations
The plan drawn up by the PSC and ERC and endorsed by the Government of Pedro Sánchez to transfer to the Generalitat of Catalonia the management, collection and inspection of all taxes paid in the territory and to convert the Agency …
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Treasury #official #warns #location #fraud #schemes #Catalonia #Tax #Agency #broken
Leave a Reply