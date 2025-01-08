Juan Carlos Pérez de la Fuente presents the unpublished text that was to premiere in 2004 at the National Dramatic Center
At the end of 2003, Juan Carlos Pérez de la Fuente, then director of the National Dramatic Centerorganized a series titled ‘Confidences’ to inaugurate the Princess Room of the María Guerrero Theater, a new theatrical space created in the place in …
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Lina #Morgan #monologue #actress #premiere #due #cancer #stage
Leave a Reply