Friday, December 8, 2023, 10:23 p.m.



This Friday night, members of the Infomur Plan managed to control a fire that affected 900 square meters of La Atalaya mountain, in Cartagena. After 8:30 p.m., 112 received more than twenty calls alerting about the fire.

An environmental agent, a land forestry brigade, firefighters from the Fire Fighting and Rescue Service of the Cartagena City Council and personnel from the Cartagena Civil Protection went to the scene. About an hour later, firefighters managed to stabilize the fire, which was brought under control around 10 p.m.