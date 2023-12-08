Hungarian Prime Minister Orban declared that Russia belongs to another civilization

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, in an interview with the French publication Point, said that Russia belongs to a different civilization, but this is not a reason to refuse cooperation with Moscow.

Russia belongs to a different form of civilization. Historically, politically, geographically, traditionally, this is a different country. The question is whether our differences are a reason not to cooperate. My answer is no Victor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

The politician emphasized that it is useless to compare Russia with Western countries. He also recalled that most of the world is different from Europe, and if it refuses to cooperate with Moscow, the European Union (EU) will lose about a third of the globe. Orban noted that he adheres to the position of reasonable interaction with Russia.

Related materials:

Orban called on Brussels to abandon negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU

The Prime Minister of Hungary once again called for abandoning negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. In his opinion, Kyiv is not ready for membership, and Europeans are not ready to accept the republic.

Orbán believes that the European Commission’s report that the country has fulfilled four of the seven preconditions for starting the negotiation process is false. He stated that Ukraine is known as one of the most corrupt countries in the world.

In addition, Kyiv has significant problems in the agricultural sector, which prevent the republic from joining the bloc. In his opinion, Ukraine’s membership is impossible without a preliminary transformation of the EU agricultural subsidy system.

Ukraine is a large country with significant agriculture. If you allow this agriculture to enter the European agricultural system, it will destroy it the next day. The consequences will be dire Victor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

On December 6, the alliance of the ruling Fidesz parties in Hungary and the Christian Democratic People’s Party (CDPP) submitted a resolution to the country’s parliament against the start of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU. Faction leader Mate Kocsis spoke about this.

In Poland, they announced Orban’s transition to “openly Russian positions”

Leader of the Civil Coalition of Poland, candidate for prime minister Donald Tusk in on air TVN24 said that the Orban government “openly switched to Russian positions,” the Hungarian prime minister does not hide this.

See also Israel: We will present evidence in the coming hours confirming the responsibility of the Islamic Jihad movement for bombing the hospital We are dealing with a government that has openly adopted Russian positions. I am convinced that from today most leaders will take into account the Polish opinion when it comes to Ukrainian issues and when it comes to Hungary and Orban Donald Tusk leader of the Polish Civic Coalition

The politician said that the Orban government is blocking decisions that would transfer 800 million euros to Poland. He stressed that he was embittered by the lack of resolution of such an important issue and promised to take a tough position at the European Council.

Related materials:

There have been significant differences between Orban and the European Union over Ukraine

In early December, the Politico newspaper wrote that a political crisis is brewing in the European Union, since Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban maintains close ties with Russia and opposes the adoption of the EU budget and Ukraine’s entry into the community.

The Hungarian Prime Minister stated that transferring more weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) would not help defeat Russia on the battlefield, so Budapest opposes increasing military assistance to Kyiv from the European Union.

Zeit columnist Ulrich Ladurner believes that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban can influence the EU’s assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. At the same time, he emphasized that for Brussels, supporting the Ukrainian side has become an “existential necessity.” Orban could resort to veto threats if his calls for a strategic debate on EU enlargement are ignored, the journalist wrote.

In turn, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized that the alliance will continue to support Ukraine despite the political position of Hungary, Slovakia and the Netherlands for the sake of the security of the bloc’s member countries.

The British magazine Economist noted that Orban and the candidate for the post of head of the Dutch government, Geert Wilders, will not allow Ukraine to join the European Union; they also oppose the allocation of aid. According to the publication, Kyiv may face a shortage of money as early as early 2024. Without a coordinated transfer of funds to Ukraine, the EU may lose the trust of the post-Soviet republic.