01/14/2025 at 09:13 a.m.





















The 112 Emergency services of Navarra reported early this Tuesday of a fire declared in the Pamplona Planetarium. The Police have cut off traffic on Sancho Ramírez Street near the place, located in Yamaguchi Park.

Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire and have recommended residents keep their windows closed to avoid smoke inhalation. According to the first information, there are no people affected.

The fire broke out when the Planetarium remained closed and firefighters from Cordovilla, an advanced life support ambulance and another basic life support ambulance, agents from the Municipal Police and the Foral Police went to the scene.