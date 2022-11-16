November 16, 2022 07:46

Websites interested in Internet affairs announced that the start of testing a new feature in “WhatsApp”, which users of the application had been waiting for for years. And according to the wabetainfo website, the new “beta” version “2.22.24.18” of “WhatsApp” for Android devices came with the “companion mode” feature, which allows the main application account to be linked to several smart devices at the same time, meaning that the user can now access the “account” WhatsApp” from more than one phone or mobile device. The site indicated that the new feature enables the user to access his main “WhatsApp” account from 4 mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets, and at the same time he will get all the features of the application from all of these devices, and despite that, his messages will remain encrypted. To get the new feature, the “WhatsApp” user must go to the options menu on the registration screen and click on the “Link Device” option from the drop-down menu. The site indicated that the new feature is currently available to a specific number of “WhatsApp” users who are participating in the application test program, and who have the latest trial version of the application, and it is supposed to be offered to a wider group of users in the coming weeks.

Source: agencies