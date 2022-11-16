Yeni Akit: The fire in the Fatih district of Istanbul was caused by several explosions

The fire in the Fatih district of Istanbul was caused by not one, but several explosions, which led to panic among the people. The newspaper writes about it Yeni Akit.

According to the publication, the fire started in the car for an unknown reason and spread to neighboring cars. A total of six vehicles were damaged.

The subsequent sounds of explosions caused panic among the population Yeni Akit

Kojamustafa Pasha Street is located five kilometers from Sultanahmet Square, where the main attractions of the city are located – the Hagia Sophia Mosque and the Blue Mosque.

Explosions and fire in the center of Istanbul

The explosion in the Fatih district of Istanbul occurred on the night of November 16. According to the newspaper Sabah, the cause of the fire was a technical malfunction of the car.

It is reported that the owner of the car that started the fire was moving along Kojamustafa Pasha Street when he noticed that the car began to smoke. He stopped at the side of the road and turned to those around him for help.

Shortly thereafter, the car caught fire. The fire spread to nearby vehicles, also damaging a building and an ATM near the scene of the incident. At the same time, the explosion of one of the cars occurred due to a fire.

Fire brigades quickly responded to the fire, but the strong fire that engulfed the cars was put out with difficulty. According to preliminary data, no one was hurt.

Arriving at the scene, the police found no evidence pointing to a terrorist attack or arson, the newspaper said.

Terror attack on Istiklal street

The nighttime explosion was the second in a week in Istanbul. On November 13, a terrorist attack occurred on Istiklal Street in the Beyoglu district. Six were killed, 81 people were injured, including three Russians.

Turkish authorities blamed the explosion on Kurdish militants. During interrogation, the detained Syrian citizen Ahlam Albashir admitted that she was recruited by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which is considered terrorist in Turkey. In addition, she was trained at the intelligence school, where the US military taught.

The terrorist said that she was trained at the so-called intelligence school of the PKK (Workers’ Party of Kurdistan – approx. “Lenta.ru”) in Ain al-Arab, where American soldiers also gave lessons in Syria, and she was trained as a special intelligence officer Yeni Safaq

According to the detainee, they promised to send her to Greece after the terrorist attack.

Kurdish reaction

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party denies its involvement in the terrorist attack on Istiklal Street. “It is out of the question for us to target civilians in any way,” the banned Kurdish organization in Turkey said in a statement.

The leadership of the largest political organization of the Syrian Kurds, the Democratic Union Party (PYD), also declared that the units of the Kurdish People’s Self-Defense Forces (SNS) were not involved in the terrorist attack in Istanbul.

The PYD called the allegations “trumped-up against the Kurdish forces.” At the same time, the party condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.