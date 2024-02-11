The international fast food chain Burger King launched a contest in which US$1,000,000 will be awarded to the creator of the best combination of ingredients for a hamburger of its Whooper line in the United States.

Designated as the “Million Dollar Whooper Contest”, The competition will offer, starting next March 17, the opportunity to create a burger from eight ingredientsas stated WFLA. After choosing the combination, an application using artificial intelligence will offer an image of the result.

The competition judges will choose three creations from the burgers presented and The three winners will be invited to the Burger King facilities in MiamiFlorida. At the establishment, they will have the opportunity to perfect their recipe before appearing on the official menu of locations around the United States for a limited time.

Burger King urges redesign of the Whooper burger in the United States.

The process will continue with the vote of consumerswho will choose their preferred version among the three options, and the creator of the most voted hamburger will keep the millionaire prize offered by the chain.

In dialogue with the local media News Channel 8Burger King's head of Marketing, Pat O'toole, said that the contest is based on the spirit that the company has, in which more than 50 percent of its consumers add or subtract an ingredient from the classic hamburger from the Whooper line.

How to enter the Burger King contest in the United States

Only residents of the region will be able to participate in the contest that will award US$1,000,000 to the winner.along with the recognition of the chain's owners with the inclusion of their creation on the menu.

To access the contest, You only have to enter the section that bears the name of the competition on the official website from Burger King, or you can enter through the company's application, without having to make a purchase to participate.