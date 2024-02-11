Foamstars it seems not to have convinced the international press, judging by the first ones votes assigned to the exclusive PlayStation produced by Square Enix: ratings between fair and sufficient, as can be seen below.
- Multiplayer.it – 7
- Screen Rant – 7
- Push Square – 7
- CGMagazine – 6
- Eurogamer – 6
- TRG – 4
Let's say that such a situation was starting to be predictable, considering the criticism from players for Foamstars' “crazy” microtransactions, which apparently constitute an aspect that is difficult to ignoreSplatoon-style experience packaged by the Japanese company.
Our review
In our review of Foamstars we clarified that Square Enix's project is half successful, in the sense that it appears stylish and fun, with also some original ideas, but for the moment it boasts little content, a bland map design and overly expensive extras.
In short, as often happens with live services, we will have to wait for the next few weeks and check the situation quality of post-launch support to understand whether the game will be able to catch up with its debut or not.
#Foamstars #reviews #foams #it39s #soap
Leave a Reply