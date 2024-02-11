Foamstars it seems not to have convinced the international press, judging by the first ones votes assigned to the exclusive PlayStation produced by Square Enix: ratings between fair and sufficient, as can be seen below.

Multiplayer.it – ​​7

Screen Rant – 7

Push Square – 7

CGMagazine – 6

Eurogamer – 6

TRG – 4

Let's say that such a situation was starting to be predictable, considering the criticism from players for Foamstars' “crazy” microtransactions, which apparently constitute an aspect that is difficult to ignoreSplatoon-style experience packaged by the Japanese company.