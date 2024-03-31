Ms. Hubertz, you founded a start-up and sold it for millions, entered the Bundestag and are now deputy parliamentary group leader. Why are you talking about failure?
Because failure is part of starting a business. Because you try something against all odds, only a tenth of all start-ups survive the first year. Nevertheless, we still do not deal with failure as well as other countries. In America they say: Next time it will be better. In Germany they say: I knew that. And even if something looks successful from the outside, you have heard “no” more often than “yes”, had many rounds of nights and often couldn’t sleep.
#failure #Verena #Hubertz #SPD #failure
