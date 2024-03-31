Gaza War | WSJ: US shares 'unprecedented' intelligence with Israel

According to the US newspaper, one of the criticisms and concerns is that it is difficult for the US to confirm how Israel uses intelligence.

United States and Israel are “unprecedentedly” sharing intelligence, which has raised concerns about whether the information shared by the US is deepening the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, reports The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

One of the criticisms and concerns, according to the paper, is that it is difficult to confirm whether Israel uses US-supplied intelligence in attacks that unnecessarily kill civilians or destroy infrastructure.

Rear Admiral of the Israeli Armed Forces of Daniel Hagar according to him, the level of intelligence and military cooperation between the two countries has never been higher during his 30-year career.

“We have an unprecedented level of intelligence coordination,” he said at a news conference on Tuesday, according to the WSJ.

of Israel must ensure that it does not use US intelligence in ways that cause unacceptable harm to civilian casualties or civilian infrastructure, according to WSJ sources.

According to the sources who spoke to the newspaper, Israel receives support from the United States, for example, in locating Hamas leaders and hostages and monitoring Israel's borders.

According to the Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza, more than 32,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 75,000 wounded since October 7.

Similar ones concerns and criticism have been raised by US arms deliveries.

The Washington Post and the news agency Reuters reported on Friday, citing sources, that the United States is giving billions of dollars worth of fighter jets and bombs to Israel.

Israel is a long-time ally of the United States. US military aid to Israel is $3.8 billion annually.