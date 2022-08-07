First Lieutenant Abdullah Al Bastaki from the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology at Dubai Police was able to achieve qualitative achievements in the field of scientific research at the local and global levels, which qualified him to receive the “Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Scientific Excellence” within the Commander-in-Chief Award for Excellence 2022 in its 18th session. .

Lieutenant Al Bastaki showed an unparalleled distinction in his interest in science early after completing high school with an average of 99.7%, to obtain from the Dubai Police General Command a scholarship to study criminal sciences in the United Kingdom, and to graduate from it with distinction with honors. And his keenness on scientific excellence, prompted him to continue his education by submitting a master’s thesis at Nottingham Trent University in the field of molecular cytology, to also obtain an honors degree with first honors, and to become the first young man to specialize in this important science from Dubai Police. Al Bastaki is currently working as an expert in the Department of Biology and DNA at the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, and is the first young Emirati to research the science of “identifying people by microbial communities,” and the first young Emirati to conduct research related to one of the deadly bacteria called Cronobacter.

His passion for science led him to enter the world of inventors, where Lieutenant Al Bastaki was able to obtain a patent in the field of DNA after his effective contribution to the design of chemical solutions targeting 26 genetic sites in the male chromosome, in addition to playing an important role in Dubai Police in preparing six comparisons Scientific reference in the field of DNA and viruses.

First Lieutenant Al Bastaki also participated in more than 55 courses and workshops, and presented five scientific papers in local and international conferences, in addition to his contribution to submitting 70 proposals and participating in 15 projects and various initiatives at the level of Dubai Police.

Al-Bastaki recorded four intellectual works, all in the scientific field, where the first book was titled “Microbes and the Criminal World” and dealt with methods of identifying people by the microbial community formed in saliva, while the second book dealt with the topic “The ability of Chronobacter bacteria to endure harsh environmental conditions”, and the third book dealt with The subject of “Examinations of wastewater samples for the detection of epidemics and diseases”, and the fourth work dealt with the subject of “Biological safety levels in laboratories”.

Al-Bakti published nine research papers in international fields, including a study considered the first of its kind on “connecting mobile phones to biosecurity”, in cooperation with the Australian Bond University and Mohammed bin Rashid Medical University, and a study on microbiome examinations, in cooperation with the Australian Bond University, and two studies With the Pakistani scientific team on the genetic census of the Pakistani people, and other research. Al-Bastaki is currently working on many scientific research projects at the local and international levels, in cooperation with governmental work teams and local departments.