Rosfinmonitoring, together with law enforcement, supervisory and control authorities, over the past year, liquidated 19 shadow sites that provided illegal financial services and professionally laundered money. This is stated in the report of the department for 2021 (prepared at the end of July 2022, Izvestia got acquainted with it).

For comparison, in 2020, the activities of eight laundromats on the territory of the Russian Federation were suppressed, according to last year’s report.

The liquidated shadow sites operated on the territory of Russia. They are not international, but some of them provided money transfer services abroad, Izvestia was told in the press service of Rosfinmonitoring. According to the department, the total volume of transactions that passed through all Laundromats in 2021 was about 30 billion rubles.

“Shadow sites traditionally provide services for receiving cash, transferring it abroad and transit to hide their origin. For this, various financial instruments, corporate bank cards, the purchase of cash proceeds, bills of exchange, fictitious contracts for foreign economic activity are used. As a rule, the services of shadow platforms are in demand when carrying out gray import operations and implementing various schemes related to the commission of tax offenses, ”Rosfinmonitoring explained.

Shadow sites last year remained a popular tool for the functioning of the “shadow” economy, the document emphasizes. They are also called “laundromat” (from the English laundromat – laundry). With their help, the gray economy is supplied with uncontrolled cash and provided with international transfers that bypass government control, the report says.

