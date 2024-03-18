A man about 75 years old died this Monday in the Aluche neighborhood of Madrid after being run over by the driver of a white truck who fled. The police are searching the entire perimeter for the driver, who has allegedly left the scene of the fatal accident in the direction of the Maqueda market. Two Samur units, three from the Municipal Police and one from the National Police have come to treat the victim and have sealed off the perimeter. The body, which was left in the middle of the street, has been covered by security forces with an aluminum blanket. Samur sources have confirmed that the victim “died instantly” and that “the injuries [que sufría] They did not allow any type of maneuver [de reanimación]”.

According to witnesses interviewed by this newspaper, the vehicle that was traveling around ten in the morning on Maqueda Street turned right at a corner, at number 86. During the turn, it was hit by a man crossing the zebra crossing correctly. The body has been displaced ten meters in front of the pedestrian crossing.

Carlos, a neighbor who witnessed the accident, reported, with his breathing still heavy and his hands trembling, that the deceased managed to hit the body of the vehicle several times, but the driver continued driving. “The sound stunned me, especially the clicking of bones. The wheel on the right has passed through his head,” he said. A Samur psychologist “has attended to several witnesses to the event who were very impressed,” say Madrid Emergency sources.

The driver, witnesses have told the Police, continued his normal journey. “Maybe he didn't notice,” commented Carlos, who doesn't remember the license plate, only that “the truck was driving normally” and that “it looks like one of those delivery trucks, freezers or something like that.” ”. “I haven't been able to see more. I just put my hands on my head and turned around,” concluded the man, who has ruled out the support of Samur's psychological services. A woman interviewed by the police stated: “It was not a van, it was a large truck.”

The Municipal Police is checking what was recorded by the security cameras and is contacting more witnesses to reconstruct the events. The sirens resound throughout the Aluche neighborhood, in the Latina district, in search of a white van or truck with some mark on the passenger door. The body, covered by aluminum foil, and a shoe remain in the middle of Maqueda Street, to the shock of the neighbors.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.