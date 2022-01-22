A driver was injured this Saturday when he crashed into a wall of a roundabout located on the N-340 road, at the height of the Lorca district of La Tercia. The accident occurred at 7:52 p.m. and members of the Local Police confirmed that the man suffered a head injury.

An 061 ambulance went to the scene and, after giving first aid to the wounded man, the paramedics transferred him to the Rafael Méndez de Lorca General University Hospital.