“Our enemies do not fear us,” Scott Brown, the Massachusetts politician who snatched Ted Kennedy’s seat from Democrats, concluded Thursday. That day Russia, China and Iran announced joint military maneuvers and North Korea considered the restart of “all suspended (nuclear) activity” during the epistolary break that Kim Jong-un had with Donald Trump.

For the Republican hawks, we must not wait for Vladimir Putin to order “a minor incursion” into Ukraine to impose “the toughest sanctions he has ever seen in his life”, as President Joe Biden warned, but the time to do it is “already”. Moreover, the leader of the conservative party in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, believes that the president should send troops to support NATO on the eastern flank “now, before it is too late.”

They are radically different positions that range from Trump’s reactivity to Biden’s multilateralism. The president is immersed in an operation of international diplomacy that involves calling his European colleagues one by one in search of unity that he cannot find. “Whatever course other nations choose, we cannot allow Moscow to underestimate our determination to impose a crushing cost in response to any further incursions against Ukraine.”

minor raid



Biden does not need lessons in political geography to know that even “a minor incursion” would mean reinvading the country from which Russia already seized the Crimean peninsula in 2014, precisely in response to Ukraine’s rapprochement with NATO. Obama then dispatched him to Kiev and appointed him emissary for the country that, for his pleasure, he would have armed to the teeth, as he does these days in anticipation of the anticipated invasion. He was then in charge of President Obama’s White House policy in the Eastern European country, but now he writes the pages of history books with his name.

About to turn 80, Biden does not want to leave behind what could be the worst international conflict since World War II, he acknowledged at a press conference on Tuesday. “I’m very worried. This can get out of hand very easily. It could end up being…’ She broke off, not daring to say it out loud. “Look, the only war worse than the one that is wanted is the one that is not wanted,” he concluded.

The aim is to make Putin understand that “unless he launches a nuclear war, he is not in a good position to dominate the world.” That message is not the one deduced from his statements. By saying that the US response will depend on whether Russia launches “a minor incursion” or a “large-scale” invasion, the president hints that NATO is willing to sacrifice another piece of Ukraine for Putin to save face. Having put 100,000 troops on the border, the Russian ruler cannot withdraw them anymore. Biden knows he has to let him win something. Eastern Ukraine is just a pawn in the geopolitical game.

And while restaurants are still full in Kiev, the US Embassy has already asked the White House for permission for non-essential staff and their families to be evacuated from the legation; a decision that does not please the Ukrainian authorities as they understand that it undermines confidence in the cabinet. In Poland they are also packing their bags. Polish immigrants in the US, who have not forgotten the Nazi invasion that started World War II, these days receive chilling calls from their relatives asking if they would be willing to receive their children in case history repeats itself.