Epic Games’ graphics engine is impressive, but the game’s creatives at Media Molecule go all out.

We don’t even know how many times Dreams and its creative community of artists and gamers have surprised us. We loved the way Martin Nebelong, developer of Media Moleculerecreated the cover image of Elden Ring, turning it into a three-dimensional stage with all the atmosphere of FromSoftware’s game.

Game in which he had previously been inspired to carry out his version of the famous scene of the character in front of the Liurnia cliff. It is evident that we cannot lose sight of Nebelong, because at the minimum he is impressing us with a new job. On this occasion, the artist has set his sights on one of the latest viral phenomena created with Unreal Engine 5.

The Epic Games engine put our senses to the test by presenting us with a hyper-realistic version of a train station in Japan, which could pass for a real video recorded with a mobile phone. It is evident that the result is far from the one achieved with Unreal Engine 5, but it does not stop being amazing the work done from the Media Molecule game, especially since its author it took about 4 hours.

Nebelong has confirmed that it is only a draft and that he still has a lot of work to dobut the first results already serve to demonstrate the huge potential of Dreams. Amongst the many projects worth seeing from the Dreams gaming community is the recreation of one of the most famous scenes from Jurassic Park and the incredible fan version of Ratchet and Clank.

